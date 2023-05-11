Tamil Nadu government accuses state BJP president Annamalai of defaming party over his ‘DMK files’

The state of Tamil Nadu has accused state BJP president Annamalai of defamation due to his ‘DMK files’ accusing president Minister MK Stalin of corruption.

According to Section 199 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (prosecution for defamation), the city public prosecutor brought the complaint.

The April 14 press conference that Annamalai organised to reveal the DMK papers was cited in the lawsuit.

According to the case, Annamalai made false claims and showed films to damage Chief Minister MK Stalin’s reputation.

The ‘DMK Files,’ which included accusations of graft against MK Stalin and other DMK leaders, were published last month by K Annamalai, the head of the Tamil Nadu BJP.

MK Stalin, according to Annamalai, allegedly received Rs 200 crore in 2011 to manipulate a Chennai Metro contract. The chief minister’s family members were allegedly directors of a Dubai firm that is investing in the state, according to Annamalai, who also claimed that leaders of Mr. Stalin’s party, the DMK, possess assets worth Rs1.34 lakh crore that were acquired through corrupt ways.