Third explosion in week heard close to Golden Temple in Amritsar; suspect detained

In the early hours of Thursday, there was reportedly an explosion heard close to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This explosion was the third to shake the area in a week.

The details indicate that the explosion happened close to one in the morning.

Following the explosion of the crude bomb, the Punjab Police detained one suspect. According to sources, a woman, two men, and roommates were in the room when the explosion occurred. They were all being interrogated.

The Punjab Police are looking into the incident, and no one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

According to sources, the cracker responsible for Thursday’s explosion contained potassium chlorate.

The Punjab Police announced that it would speak with the media about the incident at 11 a.m. today.