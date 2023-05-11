You may start with this Deepika Padukone recommended movie if you are new to Bollywood

Deepika Padukone has been a part of many blockbuster films over the span of 16 years and has established herself as a talented actor who has received many accolades for her performances. While she has been a part of many iconic movies like Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani, and Pathaan, she picked a completely different film as her favorite during a recent interview.

In an interview for Time magazine, Deepika was asked which of her films she would recommend to someone who had never seen her work before. She replied that she would recommend the 2015 film Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, which also starred Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika described Piku as a special film, different from the typical Bollywood films with songs, dance, music, and color. The actress celebrated the film’s eight-year anniversary a few days ago and reminisced about the experience of making the movie. She also paid tribute to Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in two upcoming films, Project K opposite Prabhas and Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.