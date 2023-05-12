7,000-year-old road submerged under water discovered by Archaeologists in Croatia

For thousands of years, humans have evolved from simple beginnings to where we are today. The remains of ancient wonders continue to fascinate us and the efforts of archaeologists in discovering them pay off. Recently, experts have uncovered the remains of a 7000-year-old man-made road that is submerged under water. The discovery was made on the coast of southern Croatia at the ancient Neolithic site of Soline, which may be linked to the ancient Hvar culture.

In 2021, Mate Parica of the University of Zadar in Croatia discovered the Soline site while analysing satellite images of the submerged area around Korcula. When Parica and his team dove into the water to investigate further, they discovered a stone wall that was 4 to 5 meters underwater. The area, protected from big waves by surrounding islands, helped preserve the site from natural destruction.

The newly discovered prehistoric road is about 4 meters wide and was built using carefully stacked stone slabs. It is currently covered in a thick layer of mud. Researchers believe that people from the Neolithic Hvar culture, who inhabited areas in and around the eastern Adriatic Sea, built the settlement and the road. The entire settlement dates back to approximately 4900 BCE.

The University of Zadar posted on Facebook, “People walked on this [road] almost 7,000 years ago.” The discovery of this ancient road is another fascinating piece of history that allows us to better understand the evolution of human civilization.