Ali Fazal set to attend the international premiere of Fast X in Rome

Ali Fazal, a well-known actor for his roles in major international films, has been invited to attend the international premiere of Fast X in Rome. The film is part of the mega-action franchise Fast and the Furious, in which Fazal made his international debut in the seventh installment. The premiere, taking place on May 11th in Rome, will feature Fazal alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa.

Fazal has made a name for himself with his performances in major international films, including Victoria and Abdul, where he played the titular lead opposite Dame Judi Dench, and Death on the Nile, where he starred alongside Gal Gadot. He is set to promote his next big Hollywood release, Kandahar, with Gerard Butler in the US.

The actor expressed his excitement about attending the Fast X premiere, stating that it was an honor to be invited as part of his past involvement with the franchise. Fazal is grateful for the opportunities that the franchise has given him, and he looks forward to reuniting with the cast and crew.

Apart from his international work, Fazal is also busy in India, where he is working on several projects. He will soon be seen in Khufiya with Tabu, Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of Mirzapur, India’s biggest OTT series.

Fazal’s fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming projects, both in India and internationally, as he continues to make waves in the film industry.