All accusations against former top officer Param Bir Singh dropped by Maharashtra government

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has had all charges against him dropped by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra administration. The state government annulled the suspension orders against Param Bir Singh that were issued in December 2021 and mandated that the time spent on suspension be considered ‘on duty.’

Param Bir Singh was suspended by the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration in Maharashtra for his ‘indiscipline and other irregularities.’ The MVA government has launched a departmental investigation into him.

After an SUV with explosives was found close to tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s home in south Mumbai in 2021 and police officer Sachin Waze was detained in the case, Param Bir Singh was fired as the Mumbai police chief and sent to the Home Guard.