Another bomb threat received at DPS Mathura Road, second in a month

On Thursday night, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, once again received a similar email, nearly two weeks after getting a bomb threat. The police were notified by the school administration, and they were joined on the scene by the bomb squad.

Later, it was discovered that the device placed on the property was a fake, the police told news agency PTI on Friday. The inquiry, according to authorities, showed that the student who denied sending the email actually has the ID from which it was sent.

An email to the school with the subject line ‘I am going to blast the school at 11 am on May 12’ was received by authorities on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Police, bomb squad, and cybersecurity team members arrived at the school and checked the email and computer system. According to Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), the email was received at 6:17 PM on Thursday.

While searching the area, two teams of the bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs, and local staff members found nothing untoward. The police noted that additional technical research and inquiry were being conducted.