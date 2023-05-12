Car crashes into wall in Kannur; 2 killed, 8 injured

Kannur: In an unfortunate incident, two people were killed and eight others injured after a car lost control and rammed into a wall in Kuthuparamba, Kannur. The incident took place in the wee hours on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Mattannur native Aravindakshan and his grandson Sharon (8). Those who sustained injuries have been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur. As per reports, the accident occurred while the passengers were on their way back from Karipur airport.

According to preliminary assumptions, overspeeding or the driver falling asleep could have led to the crash. Soon after the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the passengers from the vehicle. However, two of the passengers had died on the spot. Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the hospital.