Eating  these foods can help you to live longer

As per medical experts, one can increase his or her our lifespan as well as improve the quality of our life by including some superfoods in the diet.

Check out these superfoods that help us live longer:

Nuts: Nuts are nutrition powerhouses. They provide healthful fat, plant protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and key minerals, like potassium and magnesium.

Brightly coloured fruit and vegetables: Research suggests that those who eat more fruit and vegetables tend to live longer than those who don’t. Brightly coloured veggies is more beneficial as the natural pigments which give them their color can also help prevent cancer.

Also Read: Know how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases

Leafy greens: Leafy green vegetables, like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are chock-full of folate, which is vital for cell growth and red blood cell formation. They also back carotenes (pigments that act as antioxidants) that help maintain healthy vision, bones, teeth, and skin.

Fatty fish: Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines and trout are a good source of vitamins A and D which are good for the immune system. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which have been linked to a lowered risk of heart disease, brain damage and stroke.

Cranberries: The little cranberry is full of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and immune-boosting properties, as well as being jam-packed full of phytonutrients. The more phytonutrients we have in our body, the greater the protection.