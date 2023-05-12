Fans of Padro Pascal’s The Last of Us have to wait a little longer for season 2

Fans of The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal will have to wait longer for season 2 due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The Variety reported that the casting preparations for the upcoming season were put on hold due to the strike.

Sources revealed that actors were asked to read lines directly from the video game, The Last of Us Part II, upon which the season will be based, as there are currently no scripts for season 2.

The shoot for season 2 is scheduled to begin in early 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. The post-apocalyptic drama series was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, both of whom are on strike with their fellow WGA members. The show was renewed after two episodes aired on January 28, 2022.

The show is an adaptation of a popular PlayStation video game series developed by Naughty Dog and follows the story of Joel, played by Pascal, a smuggler, and teenage Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. The show has received positive reviews, with critics praising the acting and writing.

The Hollywood writers’ strike has resulted in several movie and web-show productions being stopped, including late-night shows.