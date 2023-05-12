Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The negative trend in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian currency. However, weakening of the US dollar against major rivals overseas and sustained foreign capital inflows supported the domestic currency and restricted the loss.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened weak at 82.11 against the US dollar and slipped further to 82.12, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.09 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.04% to 101.83. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 837.21 crore.