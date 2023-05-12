Here is the list of prohibited items during Amir Cup final

Doha: Organizers of Amir Cup 2023 have released a list of items that are not allowed inside the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium during Final.

The list of prohibited items includes:

Moving and gliding aircraft like drones, kites, gliders, and inflatable balloons.

Matches, lighters, cigarettes, vapes, and all types of tobacco products are also prohibited from entering the venue.

Bicycles, rollers, skateboards, kick scooters, balls and Frisbees.

Mifi devices without ‘do not use’ stickers are also not allowed.

Weapons for self-defense, ammunition or components of guns, piercings, or bladed items including knives and steel weapons will not be allowed entry into the venue.

Banners or items bearing political, offensive, or discriminatory messages are also banned.

Any material that can result in smoke and flames when used, explosives, detonators and any items containing them, flammable and pyrotechnic substances, and compressed items and liquefied gasses and absolutely prohibited as well.

Perishable food items and any items that outwardly resemble any prohibited items or are copies or equivalents cannot be carried into the venue.