IIM Ranchi to study all the episodes of Mann Ki Baat

Days after the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, released a study claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has reached 100 crore people over the last eight years and that nearly 96% of the country is aware of it, another IIM will study all episodes of the monthly radio programme and make the data public with the goal of helping policymakers and researchers. Over the next two months, IIM-Ranchi will study all of the episodes — the 100th of which aired on April 30 — using “topic modelling exercises,” a method of analysing vast amounts of material. According to the study’s authors, the study’s goal is to identify the primary themes and keywords covered in various episodes and create a concise record, so assisting governments in making more informed policy decisions. A three-person team of IIM-Ranchi professors will conduct the research to “understand how communications such as these help” solve current concerns. Subhro Sarkar, a professor in Marketing at the institute explained the study’s process, saying the first step is to collect data — or transcripts of all 100 episodes — and then standardise data format. Then we’ll do quantitative analysis — even if some parts aren’t coherent, we’ll try to analyse them. We hope to finish it within the next two months and then make it available to the public. The idea is that researchers, state governments, and anyone else can take a cue on various policy agendas.