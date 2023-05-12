In Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, 4 elephants died from electrocution

In the early hours of Friday, four elephants electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district died.

From Katragedda village in Bhamini Mandal in Srikakulam district, the incidence was reported.

Three elephants electrocuted to death earlier on March 7 in Tamil Nadu after coming into contact with an electric fence.

In a separate incident, a male elephant died after coming into contact with a low-lying, high-tension wire belonging to the Tamil Nadu power board while attempting to cross a bund.

Such occurrences shouldn’t have occurred, according to Supriya Sahu, the secretary for the environment in Tamil Nadu. We are trying to resolve this permanently, she stated.