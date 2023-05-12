Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone has cancelled and diverted several trains. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance works. Moreover, a traffic block will be taken in the Ambala division of Northern Railway due to railway work in the Saharanpur yard. So, train traffic on this route will remain affected.

12976, Jaipur-Mysore will be affected due to the ongoing maintenance work. The train will depart from Jaipur on May 29. However, instead of taking the Bengaluru Cantt route, it will be diverted and taken through the Yelahanka-Lottegollahalli-Yesvantpur-Bengaluru instead.

Also Read: IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

Cancelled train services (from originating station):

Train number 14712, Shri Ganganagar-Rishikesh train service will remain cancelled on May 21.

Train number 14711, Rishikesh-Shri Ganganagar rail service will remain cancelled on May 21.

Diverted train services (from originating station):

Train number 14646, Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer train service which will depart from Jammu Tawi on May 20 will be diverted via Jagadhri Workshop, Yamuna Nagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarpur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut. In place of Cantt, Meerut City, Modinagar, Muradnagar, New Ghaziabad and Ghaziabad, the changed route will operate via Panipat.