IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The package named ‘Puri-Gangasagar Grand Kashi Yatra’ is carried under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiatives.

The 10 days and 9 nights tour on the Bharat Gaurav tourist train will begin on May 16 from Indore. Passengers can board and deboard at Indore, Ujjain, Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal), Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Anuppur stations in Madhya Pradesh. There will be 3 air-conditioned and 8 sleeper class coaches on this train.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will cover Puri, Gangasagar, Kolkata, Baidyanath, Varanasi and Ayodhya. Passengers will be provided with tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a night rest/bathing facility in a non-AC standard hotel. Non-AC tourist buses will be provided for local tours. There will be an accident insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh included in the ticket itself.

Interested tourists can book their tour packages online on the IRCTC website by visiting www.irctourism.com and also through authorised agents. For more information and booking contact IRCTC’s Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore railway station offices at the following phone numbers.

Bhopal numbers- 8287931656, 8287931725, 9321901861, 9321901862

Indore numbers- 0731-2522200, 8287931723, 9321901866, 8297931656

Jabalpur numbers- 0761-299 8807, 9321901832, 8287931656, 9987931725, 9321901862