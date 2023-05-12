J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority discovers a rare kind of fish for the first time in Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has discovered a rare kind of fish for the first time in Dal Lake, which is a rare occurrence. The fish has been identified as an “Alligator Gar” fish by experts, which has a crocodile-like head and razor-sharp teeth. This species of fish is native to North America and has never been seen in this region before.

The LCMA was cleaning the Dal Lake ahead of the G20 meeting when they found the rare fish. The discovery has sparked concerns among people in the valley, especially those who live on the Dal Lake. Some have expressed concerns that the fish could be an invasive species and pose a threat to the natural aquatic life of the lake.

Masood Ahmad, an expert from J&K LCMA’s research and monitoring department, said that they were surprised to find the fish while their machines were carrying out de-weeding in the lake. They are currently analyzing the situation and seeking support from the fisheries department to determine if there are more of these fish in the lake.

Dr. Farooz Ahmad Bhat, Dean at the Faculty of Fisheries, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology Kashmir, stated that the Alligator Gar fish is not harmful, but there is no research on it as this is the first time it has been seen in Dal Lake. This raises questions about how and where it has come from and how long it has been there. The government officials have assured that proper research will be carried out to determine how the fish reached the lake and whether it poses any danger to the local fish varieties in the Kashmir valley.

This is not the first time rare fish have been found in Dal Lake. In 2016, a Grass Carp fish was found, and another was also found in Manasbal Lake. However, the discovery of the Alligator Gar fish is significant because it is a species that has never been seen in this region before. The LCMA’s discovery highlights the need for more research and monitoring to ensure the protection of the natural aquatic life in Dal Lake and other bodies of water in the region.