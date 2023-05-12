Mammootty starts shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Bazooka’

South actor Mammootty began filming for his forthcoming film ‘Bazooka’ in Ernakulam. Deeno Dennis, the son of legendary playwright Kaloor Dennis, directs the Malayalam-language criminal drama. Mammootty claimed he was hooked to ‘Bazooka’ right away because of its crisp script and well-rounded characters. It’s nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and immediately piques your interest. ‘Bazooka’ is an action film, but it’s also a game of wits with well-developed characters. I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey, said the 71-year-old actor in a statement.

Dennis stated that it is a dream come true for him because he has always wanted to work with the cinematic idol. I am overjoyed because it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to direct someone of his stature and experience. We’re all hoping to make movie magic and a film for the ages together because Mammootty sir and his fans deserve nothing less than a cinematic landmark,” the filmmaker added. The film is produced by Yoodlee Films, Saregama India Limited’s film studio branch, and co-produced by Theatre of Dreams. Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, stated that they are looking forward to creating a film that the audience would appreciate.