Nokia launches entry level smartphone in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Nokia has launched new entry level smartphone named ‘ Nokia C22’ in the Indian markets. The 2GB + 64GB storage variant will cost Rs. 7,999 and 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,499. It is offered in Charcoal, Purple, and Sand colours.

Featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia C22 has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Nokia C22 sports a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.The phone is backed by an unspecified battery unit with 10W charging support.