Number of active Covid cases in India has dropped to 18,009

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday, India has registered 1,580 new Covid infections, although active cases have decreased to 18,009 from 19,613. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599). The death toll has risen to 5,31,753, with 12 fatalities, including those reconciled by Kerala, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. Active cases account for 0.04 percent of all illnesses.

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. According to the ministry’s website, the statewide immunisation effort has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.