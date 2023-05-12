Realme launches new true wireless earbuds: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Relame launched its new true wireless earbuds named ‘Realme Buds Air 5 Pro’ in China. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds is priced at CNY 399 (nearly Rs. 4,722) and are offered in two colours — The City of Sunrise (pale white) and Starry Night Dark (black).

The new TWS earbuds come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life, without using active noise cancellation. The earphones support Bluetooth v5.3 as well as audio codecs like AAC, SBC, and LDAC.

They come with a combination of two drivers comprising an 11mm woofer, and 6mm micro-plane tweeters. They are said to offer a frequency response range of 20-40KHz for acoustic sound. The earbuds support noise reduction up to 50dB. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro come equipped with six-microphone AI deep call noise reduction, advanced ENC with Beamforming noise reduction technology, and a DNN algorithm for clear sound.