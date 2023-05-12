Scientists submit Australia’s Cavendish banana, a genetically modified fruit for approval

According to The Guardian, scientists have developed a genetically modified version of Australia’s Cavendish banana that is resistant to a deadly fungus threatening banana growers around the world. The modified banana, known as QCAV-4, contains a single gene from a wild banana found in southeast Asia that provides resistance against Panama disease tropical race 4 (TR4), which poses a significant threat to the US$20 billion banana industry worldwide.

The QCAV-4 banana is currently being assessed by Australia’s regulatory authorities, the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), and if approved, will become the first genetically modified fruit in Australia to be approved for cultivation and consumption, as well as the first genetically modified banana worldwide.

Panama disease TR4 is a fungal disease that affects the banana plant by blocking the tissues responsible for carrying nutrients and water, which ultimately leads to the plant’s death. The fungus can remain in the soil for more than 50 years, making it difficult to eradicate. Professor James Dale of the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) warned that Panama disease TR4 has already devastated Cavendish plantations in many parts of the world and could potentially cripple the Cavendish banana export industry globally.

Dale and his team have been working on developing genetically modified Cavendish bananas for over 20 years. The QCAV-4 banana is a bioengineered version of the Cavendish Grand Nain banana that has been modified with a single gene, RGA2, from the Musa acuminata ssp malaccensis banana. The QCAV-4 banana is the first Australian GM fruit to be submitted for assessment and will provide a safety net to the global banana industry against the devastating effects of Panama disease TR4.

If approved, the QCAV-4 banana will be a significant development for the banana industry. It will ensure that the supply of Cavendish bananas remains unaffected by Panama disease TR4, which could potentially cripple the industry. The introduction of a genetically modified version of the Cavendish banana is a significant step towards safeguarding the global banana industry.