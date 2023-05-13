2 Indian football players must take break from game due to violence in Manipur

Even though violent battles have been ongoing in Manipur for more than a week, the state’s tranquilly has not yet completely returned. The conflicts have a negative impact on everyday life as well as the careers of two young Indian football players from the region who have competed internationally.

Former teammates who formerly wore the blue jersey together, Konsham Chinglensana Singh and Thongkosiem Semboi Haokip, now find it difficult to support their families during these trying times.

A high court ruling requesting that the Manipur administration take into account adding the Meitei community, which makes up 53% of the state’s population, to the Scheduled Tribes list, led to the violence in the northeastern state. On May 3, fighting broke out after the Kuki community held a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts to protest a high court order.

The ensuing violence has resulted in at least 60 deaths, 200 injuries, and thousands of displaced people. On the other hand, Kukis who lived in Meitei-dominated districts were compelled to leave their houses.

Meitei Chinglensana Singh resided in a Kuki neighbourhood. Kuki Semboi Haokip resided in a Meitei-dominated area. Both players had to flee their own countries due to the violence and seek refuge in rented accommodations.

Chinglensana Singh, a player for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League, was with his squad when he learned of the fights in Manipur. He claimed it was challenging for him to get home.

On May 15, according to Chinglensana Singh, he was scheduled to report to a camp for the Indian national football team. But he was forced to make the difficult decision to remain at home owing to the violence there.

According to the All India Football Federation, Singh has spoken with the team’s head coach, Igor Stimac, about his issue and has indicated that he would soon join the squad.

East Bengal FC player Semboi Haokip has also missed the game. He has been compelled to think about leaving the state and staying somewhere else with his family due to the violence.

N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, has promised a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for people whose homes were set on fire during the unrest. However, it would take some time for the area to experience lasting peace so that athletes like Chinglensana Singh and Semboi Haokip would not be forced to leave their hometowns.