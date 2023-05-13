Alienware launches new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: American computer hardware subsidiary of Dell, Alienware launched two new gaming laptops – Alienware m16 and Alienware x14 R2 – in the Indian market. Alienware m16 pricing starts at Rs. 1,84,990 and is available in a Dark Metallic Moon colour. Price of Alienware x14 R2 starts at 2,06,990 and is sold in a Lunar Silver colour. Both laptops can be purchased in India via Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell’s website, Amazon, as well as online and offline retail channels.

Alienware m16 specifications: Alienware m16 is equipped with up to 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,560×1,6000 pixels) screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 40-series dedicated graphics card with up of 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. The laptop also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

The laptop features 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, an RJ45 ethernet port, a headset jack, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, a mini-Display port, and an SD card slot.

The Alienware m16 is equipped with a 6-cell 86Wh battery and features a 33W small form factor power adapter. The laptop features a 1080p camera, has dual 2W stereo speakers and dual array microphones.

Alienware x14 R2 specifications: Alienware x14 R2 sports a 14-inch quad-HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 dedicated graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The laptop is equipped with 1TB of onboard NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot. The Alienware x14 R2 packs an 80Wh battery with a 130W Type-C small form factor power adapter.

Alienware has equipped the device with a 1080p camera with Windows Hello support. It features an X series 1-Zone AlienFX keyboard. The laptop is claimed to feature Alienware’s Cryo-Tech Cooling and vapour chamber cooling technologies. Besides, it measures 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.50mm and weighs 1.91kg.