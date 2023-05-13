Apna Dal S, a BJP ally, leading in the Chhanbey Suar assembly by-election

According to the current trends, BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh’s Suar and Chhanbey assembly seats, where by-elections were held this month. According to the Election Commission website, Shafeek Ahmed Ansari of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) is 8,730 votes ahead of his nearest challenger and Samajwadi Party (SP) nominee Anuradha Chauhan in Suar. It was revealed that SP’s Kirti Kol is lagging Apna Dal (Sonelal)’s Rinki Kol by 2,247 votes in the Chhanbey (SC) assembly seat.

On May 10, byelections were held for the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district and the Chhanbey assembly seat in Mirzapur district. Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) head and Union Minister, is the MP for Mirzapur. The Suar seat became vacant in February after two-term legislator and SP leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan was sentenced to two years in prison in a 15-year-old case by a Moradabad court.