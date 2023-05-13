BJP leads in three mayoral in UP, including Lucknow

According to data provided by district administrations, the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has established leads on three mayoral seats in the state: Lucknow, Mathura, and Bareilly. In Lucknow, Sushma Kharakwal of the BJP leads Vandana Mishra of the Samajwadi Party by 530 votes.After two rounds, the BJP’s Vinod Agarwal leads the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Raja Mohatsim Ahmed by 11,381 votes in Mathura, while the BJP’s Umesh Gautam leads Independent candidate Iqbal Singh Tomar by nearly 4,200 votes in Bareilly.

In addition to the 17 mayor positions, voting was held on May 4 and 11 to elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of nagar palika parishads, 542 chairpersons of nagar panchayats, and 7,104 members of nagar panchayats.There was also voting to elect 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 corporators were elected with no opposition.Shahjahanpur has elected its first mayor. In 2017, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had mayors in Meerut and Aligarh, while the BJP dominated the remainder of the state.

In total, 162 public representatives were elected unopposed, despite the fact that there were 83,378 candidates running for 14,522 positions.In the urban local body elections, 53% of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase encompassing 38 districts on May 11, whereas 52% voted in the first phase covering 37 districts on May 4.According to the State Election Commission, 4.32 crore people were eligible to vote in the urban local body elections. In 2017, there were three waves of voting, with a total polling percentage of 53%.