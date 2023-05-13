Director Sudipto Sen refers to The Kerala Story as ‘a mission’ as it opens in more than 200 theatres in US and Canada

In the United States and Canada, The Kerala Story, a national phenomenon dogged by controversies, opened on Friday in more than 200 theatres.

Sudipto Sen, the film’s director, claimed that the film is a mission that goes beyond the creative bounds of cinema.

“The country was in denial of the long existing issue in the state of Kerala. The Kerala Story is a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema, a movement that should reach the masses all over the world and raise awareness,” during a virtual news conference, Sen told reporters.

‘The film’s subject was hidden from the masses and deserved to be told. We made the film in order to initiate deliberation worldwide,’ said the producer of the film, Vipul Shah.

Three girls who converted to Islam and joined ISIS are the subject of the movie.

A question was posed to Shah during the virtual news conference, which was organised by its Impact Advisor Priya Sawant and community leader Vijay Pallod. ‘This is a very bold, honest, and true film which in the beginning got no support, today stands at the point of releasing worldwide with a spectacular box office success in just 6 days,’ Shah responded.