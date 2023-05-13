Google launches Pixel 7a in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Google launched its Google Pixel 7a in the Indian markets. The Pixel 7a will be available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 43,999 and will go on sale on Flipkart. The Pixel 7a will be available in three colours – Charcoal, Snow, and Sea.

The Google Pixel 7a offers a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 screen and also comes with HDR support. It is powered by Tensor G2 SoC. The processor, which also comes with its Titan M2 security co-processor, is offered with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes with a 4,385mAh battery.