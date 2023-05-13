Google launches Pixel Tablet: Details

Mumbai: Google Pixel Tablet was unveiled at the Google I/O event. It is available in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and the 8GB + 256GB is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,100). It will go on sale on June 20. It will be offered in Hazel, Porcelain and Rose colours.

Sporting a 10.95-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) screen, the Google Pixel Tablet’s display has an aspect ratio of 16:10, a peak brightness level of 500nits and a pixel density of 276ppi. The screen is also compatible with a USI 2.0 touch pen.

The device is powered by an in-house octa-core Google Tensor G2 SoC and a Titan M2 security chip, the Pixel Tablet comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The tablet boots Android 13 out-of-the-box.The tablet comes with quad speakers and Google Assistant support. It is backed by a 27Wh battery.