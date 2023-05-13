Jharsuguda by-election: BJD has over 15,000 votes

An election official said ruling Biju Janata Dal candidate Dipali Das was 15,751 votes ahead of BJP competitor Tankadhar Tripathy following the sixth round of counting in the by-election to Odisha’s Jharsuguda assembly seat on Saturday. The BJD candidate received 35,609 votes, while the BJP candidate received 19,858 votes, according to ECI officials. As the results were being counted, Congress candidate Tarun Pandey was in third place with 1,948 votes.The race is now between the BJD and the BJP candidate, out of a total of nine candidates.

At 8 a.m., the counting of votes began here amid strict security. The postal ballots were counted first, followed by the EVM votes. The votes are being counted on 14 tables, and the process might go up to 18 rounds.According to Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the counting process is expected to be concluded by the afternoon.The result of the by-election would have little bearing on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik, as the party has a solid majority.On May 10, 79.21 percent of 2.21 lakh voters exercised their right to vote.

The by-election was held in the aftermath of the suspected assassination of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29 by a police officer.The BJD has 113 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, while the BJP and Congress have 22 and nine MLAs, respectively. The CPI(M) has one legislator and one independent legislator.