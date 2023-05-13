Kannur abuzz with talk of a single tree bearing 10 different types of mangoes!

In Pushpagiri, a single mango tree has become an orchard of sorts, bearing around ten different varieties of mangoes. The tree, located at Muthumakuzhy Tomy Manuel’s house, boasts of mangoes like Neelam, Sindur, Benshen, Alphonso, moovandan, kolambu and kuttiatoor, as well as four other varieties that Tomy cannot identify. The credit for this unique creation goes to Kuttikol native MP Chandran, who designs gardens and has a reputation for saving snakes.

Chandran grafted ten varieties of mangoes on to a single tree, which had previously yielded mangoes that weren’t good enough for consumption. Tomy had cut down its branches as a result. Two years ago, Chandran began grafting the saplings of various varieties of mangoes on to the same tree, sourced from different locations that had good quality fruits. The duo even added local varieties to the mix, although they were unsure of the names of those varieties.

The tree has now become a point of interest in the town, with people flocking to see this specially designed mango tree. Interestingly, Chandran has also grafted seven varieties of mangoes on to the trees he grows on the side of the national highway near Kuttikol bus stop, and these trees too have started bearing fruits. Chandran’s expertise in gardening and grafting has led to the creation of something truly unique and remarkable. As Tomy says, “People who visit us are always surprised to see this tree, they haven’t seen something like this before.”