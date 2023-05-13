Kharge assures people-centric government as Karnataka poll 2023 results roll out.

The Congress party has taken a lead in 136 seats in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, and the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, has promised a “transparent, accountable, people-friendly, and welfare-oriented government” in the state. Kharge expressed his gratitude towards the people of Karnataka for their trust in Congress and the hard work of party workers, state leaders, and AICC office bearers in securing the victory.

Kharge further reiterated the party’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of 6.5 crore Kannadigas by forming a people-friendly government. “The Indian National Congress once again reiterates its solemn commitment to fulfil the aspirations of 6.5 Cr Kannadigas. A transparent, accountable, people-friendly and welfare-oriented Govt will be formed by the Congress party,” he tweeted.

In response to the election results, former Chief Minister and current Opposition leader Siddaramaiah saw it as a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the people of Karnataka are politically mature and do not tolerate hate politics. He also highlighted that the BJP did not give a single seat to Muslims or Christians.

Siddaramaiah believes that the election’s outcome could be a stepping stone for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024. He expressed his hope for all non-BJP parties to come together and defeat the BJP. Additionally, he hoped that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister of the country.