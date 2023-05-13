Know how to withdraw money from EPF account

New Delhi: The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is handled by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). EPFO is one of the largest social security organisations globally.

The Employee Provident Fund scheme is specifically designed for salaried employees, offering retirement benefits. Under this scheme, both the employee and employer contribute equally. Upon retirement, the employee receives the accumulated amount along with accrued interest. EPF users can withdraw up to 75% of the funds deposited in their EPF account in case of emergency.

One can withdraw money from their EPF account online if their Aadhaar is linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN). Their bank account should be linked to your Aadhaar.

Steps for withdrawing money from the EPF account:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO Member e-SEWA, and then login to your account using your UAN login details.

Step 2: Navigate to the online services section and choose the option ‘Claim (Form 19, 31, 10C or 10D)’ from the provided list.

Step 3: Provide your bank account number and click on the ‘Verify’ button.

Step 4: Select ‘Yes’ to continue and then click on the ‘Proceed for online claim’ button.

Step 5: Select the specific claim you need from the options available under the ‘I want to apply for’ tab.

Step 6: Choose the option of PF Advance (Form 31) to initiate the withdrawal of funds from your EPF account.

Step 7: Provide the purpose of withdrawal, the desired amount, and your address in the designated fields, and finally submit your form.