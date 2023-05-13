Mamata Banerjee says on karnataka mandate, ‘beginning of BJP’s end’

The BJP’s defeat in Karnataka is the beginning of the end, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday as she congratulated the Congress on its victory and forecast BJP defeats in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

‘People voted against the BJP’s arrogance and intolerance,’ remarked Mamata Banerjee. ‘I salute the people of Karnataka – all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Even Kumaraswamy ji did well. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming and I think the BJP will lose both the states. Now, this is the beginning of the end…,’ Banerjee said.

‘From where will they get the votes? They will get seats in UP, where there is Yogi-raaj and atrocities-raaj. People are afraid, the BJP also has some field there and opposition is not that strong. But this time, Akhilesh (Yadav) will do better and I will be with him and the others. So UP is with them (the BJP) and Gujarat is with them. They will get only three-four seats in Haryana. Apart from these, from where will they collect the seats? Look at south – Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Look east – Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha. Then you go to Delhi, Maharashtra, and Punjab. Earlier, it was the peak and they got 275 seats and more. Now I don’t see them crossing even 100,’ she added.

When asked about the use of agencies against the BJP’s political opponents, Mamata Banerjee responded, ‘Why will anyone vote from them?’ Everyone is dealing with the agencies. If they are indeed criminals, I have no objections. Take action against them all I believe only the judiciary can save us.’

The Congress won a vital election in Karnataka, retaking power from the BJP. Despite a strong campaign that included Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and several other party leaders canvassing for the BJP, it failed to retain power in its sole southern state.

As of 6 p.m., the grand old party had won 132 seats and held a four-seat advantage in four others. The BJP has won 63 seats and leads in one, while the JD(S) has won 19 seats and leads in one.