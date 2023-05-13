Meet Siddaramaiah: The Leading Candidate for Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah, a 75-year-old senior Congress leader, is one of the top contenders for the post of Chief Minister in the state of Karnataka, along with D K Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah, who served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, joined the Congress in 2006 after being ousted from the JD(S). Influenced by socialism advocated by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, he spearheaded AHINDA conventions and positioned himself as a backward classes leader. Rustic in appearance and not known to mince words, he never hid his ambition to become Chief Minister and has the distinction of presenting 13 state budgets as Finance Minister. Siddaramaiah lost the 2018 polls in Chamundeshwari in Mysuru to JD(S)’ G T Deve Gowda but won from Badami. The Congress party lost the elections in 2018 and now, with renewed energy, Siddaramaiah is looking ahead, saying, “This (election result in Karnataka) will be a stepping stone for Congress’ victory in 2024.”