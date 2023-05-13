Men’s World Boxing Championship: Indian boxers win three bronze medals

Tashkent: In boxing, Indian boxers scripted new history by winning three bronze medals at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. India’s Mohammad Hussamudin, Deepak Kumar, and Nishant Dev had won medals. All three bronze medallists will be awarded $50,000 each.

Deepak lost to two-time Worlds bronze medallist Billal Bennama of France by ‘3-4’ in 51 kg Semifinal match. Nishant Dev lost to Asian champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan by ‘3-2’ in the 71 kg category Semifinal. Hussamuddin gave a walkover to his opponent in the Semifinal bout in the 57 kg category due to a knee injury.

Deepak, Hussamuddin and Nishant have made history by becoming three of the 10 World Championships medallists from the country. This is also the first time India has won three medals at a single edition of the tournament.