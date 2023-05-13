Vishnu Vinod impresses in IPL comeback after six-year hiatus.

Vishnu Vinod, the Kerala cricketer, had an impressive return to the IPL after six years. He made his debut for the Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday and scored a quickfire 30 off just 20 balls. Vishnu came in to bat at No. 5 and put on a partnership of 65 runs with Suryakumar Yadav off just 42 balls.

Vishnu’s aggressive batting was on full display as he hit two back-to-back sixes, one over mid-wicket and another over cover, off pace spearhead Mohammed Shami. It was a treat for the fans to watch Vishnu match Surya shot for shot. He hit two fours and as many sixes in his cameo before falling to a Mohit Sharma full toss.

Vishnu had played three matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2017 edition but did not get a single game despite being a part of the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad squads in the last couple of seasons. The 29-year-old was picked up by Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh in the auction.

In Mumbai’s last match against RCB, Vishnu featured as a substitute and took a catch to send back Faf du Plessis. Speaking about his IPL comeback, Vishnu said, “It feels really good to be back in the IPL after six years. It’s a dream come true for me. I’m glad to have got the opportunity to bat and contribute to the team’s cause. It’s just the beginning, and I hope to continue the good work.”