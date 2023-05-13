PGIMER students facing consequences if they miss Mann Ki Baat

The National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER, Chandigarh students who are being disciplined for missing the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30, have complained to the PGI administration that being made to watch the show violates their autonomy and constitutional rights.

After missing class, PGIMER forbade 36 nursing students from leaving the dorm for a week. All nursing students from the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) were required to attend the event on campus where the Mann ki Baat address was televised on April 30 as per a written order from the authorities.

The Prime Minister’s radio address was missed by 28 third-year nursing students and 8 first-year nursing students. PGIMER officials asked them not to leave the hostel for a week after they failed to explain why they were unable to attend the session.

The students argued that participation in political gatherings should be voluntary and that retaliation was not warranted.

PGIMER Director Prof. Vivek Lal informed India Today that he was on the road and had already released a statement.

The statement forwarded by Deputy Director, Kumar Gaurav said, ‘The nursing students were asked to attend Mann Ki Baat on April 30 by the college authorities. The instructions were issued purely with an intent to enable them to attend the aforesaid episode as part of their regular curricular activities. Since some students did not share any reason for not attending the session and abstained from the event, the college authorities took action against them.’

Meanwhile, the BJP leader Praveen Attery said, ‘The disciplinary action has been taken on administrative grounds as watching the Mann Ki Baat was mandatory.One should not question the action.’