Politician Raghav Chadha – Actor Parineeti Chopra will engage today at Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony is set to take place here on Saturday.According to a party source, roughly 150 guests, including relatives and close friends, would attend the event at the Kapurthala House.Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, will also be attending, as will a number of other political leaders.Chadha will wear an achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva’s, for the auspicious event, while Chopra will wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

The ritual will begin at 5 p.m., according to a party source, with the Sukhmani Sahib route, followed by Ardas. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actor’s cousin, arrived in Delhi on Saturday morning to witness the ring ceremony. Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, has also come in the national capital for the event.Dishes ranging from traditional delights to vegan options would be provided to guests.