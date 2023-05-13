Public sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore. After the revision, general public will get 7.25% interest. Senior citizen will get up to 7.75% on their fixed deposits.

For deposits maturing in the next 7 to 45 days, the Bank of Baroda is offering a 3% interest rate. A 4.5% interest rate will be paid on FDs that mature in 46 to 180 days. FDs maturing between 181 and 210 days will receive a 4.5% interest rate from the Bank of Baroda.

Fixed deposits with maturities of 211 days or fewer will receive interest at a rate of 5.75%. On Fixe Deposits with maturities between one and two years, the bank will pay an interest rate of 6.75%.