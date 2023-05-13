Sony launches Xperia 10 V: Details

Mumbai: Sony launched its Xperia 10 V in Europe. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage of Xperia 10 V is priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300). The phone is offered in four colours – Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White.

The phone features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, with a refresh rate of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 120Hz, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The device has a triple rear camera unit- 48-megapixel sensor and 2 8-megapixel sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is a 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, Google Cast, and smart connectivity.