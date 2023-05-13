Zelenskyy flies for Rome to meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders

According to Italian state media, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for meetings with Pope Francis and Italian leaders. Zelenskyy arrived at Rome’s Ciampino airport, where he was greeted by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Zelenskyy will meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who strongly supports military and other aid to Ukraine, and President Sergio Mattarella at lunchtime.

Because of security concerns, Zelenskyy’s specific schedule was not made public, and the Vatican finally confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s planned arrival in Rome. According to Italian state media, a no-fly zone was declared over Rome’s airspace, and police sharpshooters were strategically deployed on high-rise buildings. Meloni spoke with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, just a few days before the anniversary of Russia’s full-fledged invasion on February 24, 2022. Francis, who is keen for peace, last visited with Ukrainian President Poroshenko in 2020.