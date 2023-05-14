Creating an industry-friendly climate in Himachal Pradesh is the state government’s main objective, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday. The government intends to spend approximately Rs. 20,000 crore in manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction, and housing, with the potential to provide direct employment for approximately 40,000 people and indirect employment for approximately 50,000, he said in a statement issued here.

Several new policies have been implemented by the state government to promote Himachal Pradesh as a preferred investment destination in the country, including providing various incentives such as cheaper power and easier credit facilities through the State Finance Corporation and nationalised banks for the establishment of new industries, he added.

Land is also being made available for low-cost leasing, and new industries are free from sales and purchase taxes. In addition to additional marginal benefits, he stated in the statement that concessions are being granted on rates for transportation of raw materials from the nearest railhead outside the state.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojana, financial support will be provided for the acquisition of dental clinic machinery and equipment, the purchase of an e-taxi, the installation of solar power projects up to 1 MW, and fisheries projects, among other ventures. A 50% subsidy on the purchase of an e-taxi will be granted equitably to all qualifying sections.