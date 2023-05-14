Aashka Goradia, a TV performer, announced on Sunday that she and her husband, American entrepreneur Brent Goble, are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post on Mother’s Day, the actor revealed that the baby is coming in November.

“This becomes even more special on Mother’s Day!” This November, our family and practice will grow by one!

“Please send us a loving thought as we embark on our most epic journey yet!” The beach baby is on its way! “#parentstobe,” Goradia captioned the photo.

The actor, who has appeared in series like as “Kkusum” and “Laagi Tujhse Lagan,” married Goble in 2017. They also appeared in season eight of “Nach Baliye,” a celebrity pair dancing reality TV show.