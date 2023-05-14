American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift yells at security guard for mishandling a fan

Taylor Swift, the popular American singer-songwriter who is currently on her Eras Tour across the United States, performed in Philadelphia on Saturday. The concert drew hundreds of fans, and the venue was packed, causing the security personnel to have a tough time. Some fans who were unable to get in the stadium still enjoyed the concert from outside, singing and dancing along for the duration of the three-hour performance.

A viral moment from the concert has made waves on the internet. During her performance of “Bad Blood,” Swift repeatedly stopped singing and appeared to be yelling at a security guard in the audience. Based on the viral video, it seems that her outburst was triggered by the way the security guard was treating a female fan. Swift can be heard saying, “Hey, stop!” and “She wasn’t doing anything!” Watch the viral clip here.

Swift’s fans have showered her with love and compliments for standing up for the fan, with one saying, “I could watch this over and over. Taylor defending fans makes me so happy!!” Another fan suggested that the security personnel were strict about keeping aisles clear during the show, and that could be the reason why she was yelling at them.

Swift made headlines on Friday night when she brought her rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, onstage to open the concert. The two were also spotted hanging out at a lounge in NYC earlier this week. They have known each other since 2014 but only began dating a couple of months ago, according to reports.

Swift has three shows in Philadelphia for Mother’s Day weekend.