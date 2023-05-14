Atal Residential Schools in UP to provide free education to the children of labourers

Children of labourers and those orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic in Uttar Pradesh may soon have access to cutting-edge educational facilities, according to the state government’s launch of the Atal Residential Schools admission procedure. The residential schools named after BJP leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will offer free education to students in grades 6 through 12. Students will also have access to full-service residential amenities. For admission to one of the 18 such schools in each administrative division of the state, students must pass an entrance exam.

The session for class 6 will begin in July, according to Uttar Pradesh Minister of Labour and Employment Anil Rajbhar. The Uttar Pradesh labour department would supervise the schools.Children born between May 1, 2010 and April 30, 2013 will be eligible for admission to Atal schools exclusively in Class 6. The government has mandated that only two children from a family be admitted to schools. In 2019, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the building of the Atal residential schools in commemoration of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Children will receive free uniforms, books, and backpacks in addition to free schooling and lodging.