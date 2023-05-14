Balochistan: 6 soldiers and that many terrorists killed in gun battle

On Saturday, at least six Pakistani soldiers and an equal number of terrorists were killed in a fire fight between security forces and militants in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan region. According to an army statement, the rebels attacked a paramilitary Frontier Corps Compound in the Muslim Bagh area of the province, resulting in a hostage crisis. After repelling the initial onslaught of terrorists, the clearance began on Friday evening and was finished on Saturday morning. All six terrorists in the compound, all of whom were well-equipped, have been sent to hell, the army said, adding that essential intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their links, capture facilitators, and expose their sponsors.

Six soldiers and one civilian were killed, while six others, including a woman, were injured, according to the report. The security forces are resolved to thwart all attempts to undermine Balochistan’s peace, stability, and growth, it stated.The region is under attack from terrorists who raided a security forces post in the province’s Hoshab area on Friday night. According to the military, after successfully repelling the raid, the fugitive terrorists were tracked into the neighbouring Balore mountains using aerial surveillance.