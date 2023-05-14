Clash between 2 parties in Maharashtra; 144 is implemented in several parts of the city

Following a conflict between members of two communities in Maharashtra’s Akola city over a social media post, officials imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent unlawful assembly of people in portions of the city on Sunday. Two to three people were hurt in the incident, which occurred about 11.30 p.m. on Saturday in the sensitive Old City neighbourhood, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut, who also stated that one person was feared dead in the assault.

Stones were thrown at each other by members of the two groups. According to her, some automobiles were also damaged in the incident. According to the official, police deployed tear gas to disperse the rioters, and the situation was now under control. According to local administration, state Deputy State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and urging residents to keep the peace.

To preserve law and order, District Magistrate Neema Arora imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids unauthorised gatherings of persons, in four police station areas throughout the city. Following the event, the city was heavily guarded, according to ASP Raut. She stated that a thousand members of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola. Raut urged folks not to panic and to disregard any rumours.