Congress CM candidates Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar receive wishes from leaving CM Bommai

Outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar “all the best” in their bid to become Karnataka’s next Chief Minister on Sunday. I wish both of them all the best, Bommai told reporters.

The newly-elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka are meeting here this evening to discuss government formation with leaders and to get feedback on the Chief Ministerial nominee. Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, and D K Shivakumar, the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, are both serious contenders for the coveted office.

The Congress has promised to implement ‘guarantees’ such as 200 units of free power to all households, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household, Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both between the ages of 18 and 25) for two years, and free travel for women in public transportation buses on the very first day of the state’s coming to power.

The Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly elections on May 10, while the ruling BJP and Janata Dal won 66 and 19, respectively. Following the defeat of the BJP, Bommai presented his resignation letter to the Governor of Karnataka.