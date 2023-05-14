Consumed fake alcohol; 3 dead, 16 hospitalised in Tamil Nadu

After ingesting fake alcohol in Marakkanam, Tamil Nadu, three people have passed away, while ten others are receiving medical attention. According to reports, 16 individuals were checked into Puducherry’s JIPMER Hospital after consuming alcohol.

Suresh, Shankar, and Ranivel have been identified as the deceased. According to reports, the patients’ conditions are critical.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition and general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), criticised the ‘administrative incompetence’ of the MK Stalin-led administration and called for quick action.

Under the AIADMK administration, he claimed, steps had been taken to end the selling of fake alcohol, but the problem has resurfaced in the state.

Palaniswami recently criticised the DMK-led administration for ‘continuing to engage in such anti-people activities that disturb public peace and increase crime.’ After the Tamil Nadu government changed the 1981 Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules to make it easier to possess and serve alcohol on both commercial and non-commercial premises, he made these remarks.